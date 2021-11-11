Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.42.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 586.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 168,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 153,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.