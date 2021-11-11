Royal Bank of Canada Sells 142,313 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,313 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81.

