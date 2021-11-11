Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$5.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BKBEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 9,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,197. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

