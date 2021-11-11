Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to C$60.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sprott stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

