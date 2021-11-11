Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$225.67.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$206.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,810.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$194.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.61. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,448.49. Insiders sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 over the last ninety days.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

