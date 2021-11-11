Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,899,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.