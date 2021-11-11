ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKWBF. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.03.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

