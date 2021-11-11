Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

