RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $404.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $404.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.29. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,958 shares of company stock worth $23,899,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

