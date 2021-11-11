Richard S. Jr. Swartz Sells 1,125 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MYRG opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

