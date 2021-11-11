Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel Sells 115,000 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 1,020,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

