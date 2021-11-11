ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Announces Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.