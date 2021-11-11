Reviewing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Instruments and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 9 12 0 2.38 Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $209.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 41.61% 68.63% 35.33% Sumco 10.14% 8.74% 5.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 12.04 $5.60 billion $7.79 24.21 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.64 $246.43 million $2.06 19.99

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Texas Instruments pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Sumco on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

