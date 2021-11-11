Reviewing Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oatly Group and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oatly Group and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oatly Group presently has a consensus target price of 27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 121.91%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 17.36 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 30.25 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

