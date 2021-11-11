Reviewing Micron Solutions (MICR) and The Competition

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Micron Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 18.82, meaning that their average stock price is 1,782% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 15.76% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -266.79% -21.25% -13.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 2.46 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 26.06

Micron Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Micron Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 231 936 1750 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Micron Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Micron Solutions competitors beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

