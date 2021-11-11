Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 895,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $53,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

