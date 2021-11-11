Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prologis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Shares of PLD opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,018,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,131,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

