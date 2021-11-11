Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 528,600 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Par Pacific worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Par Pacific by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 211,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,554 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

