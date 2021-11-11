Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 136,700 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 136,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,654 shares of company stock worth $15,312,428 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $132.22 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

