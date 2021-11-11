Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Spire by 3,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Spire by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 523,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

