Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,596,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

