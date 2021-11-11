Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 21,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,547. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rekor Systems by 939.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 101,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

