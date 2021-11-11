Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Issues Earnings Results

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Reed’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ REED traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 1,818,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,081. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director John Bello purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 301,000 shares of company stock worth $192,300. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 21,289.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Reed’s worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

