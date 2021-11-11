Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $165.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

