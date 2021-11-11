Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,326 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

