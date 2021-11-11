Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after buying an additional 1,072,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after buying an additional 62,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN opened at $143.11 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.70 and a twelve month high of $149.86. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

