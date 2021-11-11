RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $163.76 million and $6.44 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.00321669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00168940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00103426 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.