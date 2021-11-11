Redfin’s (RDFN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDFN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Redfin stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,521,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,758,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,732 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

