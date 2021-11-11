Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/2/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 720 ($9.41).

10/13/2021 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 963 ($12.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/17/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 595 ($7.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/15/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 622 ($8.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.08. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 550.20 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 689.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

