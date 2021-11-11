Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.80. 1,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

