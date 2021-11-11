Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

