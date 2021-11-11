RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.81% of RealNetworks worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

RNWK opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.47.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

