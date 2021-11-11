Raymond James Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $329.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $329.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $307.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.67. Insulet has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 37.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 41.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,622,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.