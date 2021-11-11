Raymond James Increases Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$26.75

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$23.75 to C$26.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

