Raymond James Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $27.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,391,213. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 85.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 937.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Switch by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

