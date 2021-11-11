Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) a $44.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.04.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE:BEP opened at $38.75 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 300,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 198,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.