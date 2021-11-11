Rattler Midstream LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Rattler Midstream has a payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

RTLR stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rattler Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

