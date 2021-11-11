Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

