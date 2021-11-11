Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Down 13.1%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) was down 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 5,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 123,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

