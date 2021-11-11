Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $284 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.64 million.Radware also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.220 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,966. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

