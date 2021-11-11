QuickSwap Trading Down 6.4% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $402.86 or 0.00619026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $131.78 million and $46.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

