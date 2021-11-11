Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $655,105.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00221848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

