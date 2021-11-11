Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce earnings per share of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.74. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,354. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

