QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. QCR has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $916.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in QCR by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QCR by 116.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in QCR by 265.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

