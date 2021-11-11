Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905,852 shares of company stock worth $35,694,855. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

