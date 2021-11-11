Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Boosted by BWS Financial

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRS opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Verso has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Verso’s payout ratio is -13.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.