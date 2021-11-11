Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

