Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TECK opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 51.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 71.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

