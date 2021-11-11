Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OXY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

