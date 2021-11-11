Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AMERCO Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMERCO in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $15.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.39. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AMERCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $60.75 EPS.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $735.43 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $392.69 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.